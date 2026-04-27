In brief: 'Wuthering Heights' gets HBO Max release date and more

Wuthering Heights is headed to HBO Max. The Emerald Fennell film adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel will make its streaming debut May 1 on HBO Max before debuting to HBO linear on May 2. Margot Robbie stars as Cathy while Jacob Elordi is Heathcliff in the film, which also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif and Alison Oliver ...

Ellen DeGeneres is swimming back to her iconic character of Dory. Deadline reports that the comedian will return to voice the cartoon blue tang fish in a new short film set in Pixar's Finding Nemo universe. While plot details for the short film haven't been released, the outlet reports that production has started on the project ...

Gen V has been canceled at Prime Video. Variety reports that The Boys spinoff series will not return for a third season on Amazon's streaming service. Although Gen V is ending, its executive producers told the outlet that characters from the show will find their stories continued in The Boys season 5, as well as other upcoming projects set in the same universe ...

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