In brief: 'Vought Rising' first look and more

It seems Tom Hardy will exit the Paramount+ series MobLand after season 2. Deadline reports that the actor will not return to the show if it gets renewed for a third season. Season 2 has yet to premiere, but it has wrapped filming. The outlet reports that Hardy completed the season amid friction between him and the series' writer, executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth ...

Ben Stiller and Mike Judge are teaming up for a comedy series at Apple TV. Variety reports that the show, which is currently titled Protective Custody, will star Stiller as a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud ...

The first look at The Boys spinoff series Vought Rising has arrived. Prime Video shared the first trailer for the upcoming show, which is set to debut in 2027. It stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash and is set in the 1950s. This prequel follows the origins of Vought International ...

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