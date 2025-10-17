In brief: 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' moves to Netflix for season 2 and more

Did you miss the Tony-Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along when it was on Broadway? You're in luck. The live, filmed version of the hit production is coming to theaters worldwide on Dec. 5. Tickets are now on sale for the Sony Pictures Classics event, which is releasing in theaters in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment. The production starred Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez ...

The official trailer for season 2 of Palm Royale has arrived. Apple TV released the trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes on Thursday. Kristin Wiig stars again as Maxine Dellacorte in the new season, which premieres on Nov. 12 ...

Answer: This streaming service is the new home of Pop Culture Jeopardy! Question: What is Netflix? Season 2 of the popular quiz show is moving from Prime Video to Netflix for its second season. The upcoming sophomore season of the show arrives in 2026 ...

