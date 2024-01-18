In Brief: Jennifer Coolidge reportedly headed to 'Minecraft' movie, and more

Deadline reports Jennifer Coolidge, who recently won her second Emmy for her role in HBO's The White Lotus, has been tapped for a role in the live-action adaptation of the popular video game Minecraft, joining Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Wednesday's Emma Myers, The Color Purple's Danielle Brooks and Just Mercy's Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Plot details have yet to be revealed. Minecraft, which allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds, reached 100 million users just a few years following its 2011 debut ...

House of Villains host Joel McHale confirmed to Entertainment Weekly and People on the Emmys red carpet on Monday, January 15, that the E! reality series has been renewed for a second season to begin production in February. The Big Brother-style "outrageously sinister competition elimination series," per E!, "brings 10 of reality television's most iconic and infamous villains under one roof." The contestants "must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize and the title of 'America's Ultimate Supervillain.'" The season 2 cast is still up in the air ...

Lynne Marta, the actress best known for her appearances in the films including Joe Kidd and Footloose, and as a regular on Love, American Style, died Thursday, January 11, in her Los Angeles home after a battle with cancer, her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire tells The Hollywood Reporter. She was 78. Marta's numerous TV credits include Starsky & Hutch, Charlie's Angels, Vega$, Cannon, The Streets of San Francisco and Barnaby Jones. Her other big screen credits include Red Sky at Morning, Help Me ... I'm Possessed, Blood Beach and Three Men and a Little Lady ...

