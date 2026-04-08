In brief: 'Half Man' official trailer and more

The Half Man official trailer has arrived. Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd created, executive produced and stars in the new HBO six-episode limited series. The show debut April 23 on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays through May 28 ...

Dark Matter season 2 has set its premiere date at Apple TV. The sci-fi series starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly will make its debut on Aug. 28, with a new episode dropping every Friday through Oct. 30. Dark Matter is based on the book by bestselling author Blake Crouch. If follows a physicist who is abducted and taken into an alternate version of his life ...

There are a few new faces coming to the fifth and final season of The Boys. Prime Video has announced that Ely Henry, Dylan Colton, Emma Elle Paterson and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan have joined the cast of the superhero satire TV series. Henry will take on the role of The Worm, while Colton, Paterson and Ramakrishnan will be the members of Teenage Kix, an all-teenage superhero team ...

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