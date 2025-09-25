In brief: Denis Villeneuve wants an unknown actor for his 'James Bond' and more

A relatively unknown actor will take his martini shaken, not stirred. Deadline reports that Denis Villeneuve will begin searching for an actor to play James Bond in his upcoming film in the franchise in 2026. The search will begin after he completes production on Dune: Part Three. According to the outlet, Villeneuve is seeking a fresh face to play the part. The director and his collaborators want a relatively unknown male hailing from the British Isles to take on the role ...

The upcoming TV series adaptation of the popular romantasy novel Fourth Wing has a new showrunner. Variety reports that Locke & Key co-creator Meredith Averill has been brought on as the showrunner of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios-produced show, which will be based on the book series by Rebecca Yarros ...

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to stick the landing. Deadline reports that the Stranger Things actress is in final negotiations to star as Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the upcoming film Perfect. Gia Coppola is attached to direct the film while Netflix is in negotiations to land it ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.