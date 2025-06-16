Braves giving away Usher bobbleheads

Usher bobblehead
By Abby Jessen

Looking for something fun to do this week? Heading to Truist Park is always a good idea!

The Atlanta Braves are celebrating Atlanta music icon Usher with his very own bobblehead on Wednesday, June 18th! The first 15,000 fans will get a bobblehead. It features the “Peace Up, A-Town” gesture, and Usher helped design it.

The Braves say you can also expect co-branded Braves and Usher merchandise inside the stadium and a food truck outside the first base gate with dishes inspired by Usher songs.

I’d recommend getting there early based on what happened at OutKast bobblehead night!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!