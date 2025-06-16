Braves giving away Usher bobbleheads

Looking for something fun to do this week? Heading to Truist Park is always a good idea!

The Atlanta Braves are celebrating Atlanta music icon Usher with his very own bobblehead on Wednesday, June 18th! The first 15,000 fans will get a bobblehead. It features the “Peace Up, A-Town” gesture, and Usher helped design it.

The Braves say you can also expect co-branded Braves and Usher merchandise inside the stadium and a food truck outside the first base gate with dishes inspired by Usher songs.

I’d recommend getting there early based on what happened at OutKast bobblehead night!