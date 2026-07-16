Boy Band Review Closes Out Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series

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Boy Band Review Flyer (city of chamblee)
By Skye

They say all good things must come to an end. Yes, we must say Bye, Bye, Bye to the Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series. Not before you are transported back in time to relive all of your favorite magical, musical moments with your favorite Boy Bands!!

Boy Band Review is coming LIVE to Chamblee on Friday, August 7th at 6:30PM! Grab your lawn chairs, pack a small cooler and get ready to scream your head off! Bring the kids.. bring grandma and grandpa... the aunties and uncles.. bring Everybody and Let’s Have a Party!

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