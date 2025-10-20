'Black Phone 2' scares its way to the top of the weekend box office

The lead-up to Halloween brought folks wanting a scare to the theaters.

Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2022 horror film Black Phone, debuted at number one at the box office this weekend, bringing in $26.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That bested the original's opening weekend of just over $23 million, which landed it a fourth place debut.

Last weekend's number one, Tron: Ares, dropped to number two, with $11.14 million, while this weekend's other new release, the comedy Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, and starring Aziz, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, debuted at three with $6.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were One Battle After Another at four, with $4 million, and Roofman at five, with $3.7 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Black Phone 2 -- $26.5 million

2. Tron: Ares -- $11.14 million

3. Good Fortune -- $6.2 million

4. One Battle After Another -- $4 million

5. Roofman -- $3.7 million

6. Truth & Treason -- $2.7 million

7. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie -- $1.65 million

8. The Conjuring: Last Rites -- $1.57 million

9. After the Hunt -- $1.55 million

10. Soul on Fire -- $1.3 million

