A bittersweet farewell: Nickelodeon’s Tiny Chef announces its cancellation in the most adorable way

WESTWOOD, CA - APRIL 3: The Nickelodeon's 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards Sign at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA, April 3, 2004 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

A bittersweet farewell: Nickelodeon’s Tiny Chef announces its cancellation in the most adorable way

After two seasons and 41 episodes the Nickelodeon show Tiny Chef has been cancelled. The show came up with a unique and adorable way to announce its cancellation. Well done!