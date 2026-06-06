Beyoncé Tribute

Get ready for a time to be had! As the City of Chamblee kicks off their Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series with The Evolution of Beyoncé! Sit back in your favorite lawn chair and prepare to embark on a high-energy musical journey of the phenomenal career of Beyoncé! Although, you may not be sitting for too long as The Evolution of Beyoncé has been known to leave her audience sweating from dancing to all of their favorite Beyoncé songs!

The Evolution of Beyoncé on June 12th is the first of three high-energy concerts in the Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert series. The show kicks off at 6:30pm and is TOTALLY FREE! There will be vendors and food trucks on site. You can also purchase a VIP Experience Package for up to 8 people! More Info on Chamblee Rocks