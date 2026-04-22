A basketball, a massive dam, and 415 feet of unpredictable madness

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Ever wondered what happens when you treat a basketball like a base jumper? In this video, someone decides to chuck a standard ball off a 415-foot dam just to see if it’ll survive the ultimate plummet.

It starts as a simple drop, but quickly turns into a high-stakes game of “Where Will It End up?” The ball is dropped using various types of “spins” which will influence how the ball falls, and where it will land. We also get a little physics lesson, which is always interesting.