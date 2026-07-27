BAM! Emeril Lagasse is officially having a moment on the internet!

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Emeril Lagasse is seen during his demonstration at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting on February 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Nearly two decades after Emeril Live left the air, old clips of the Food Network legend are completely blowing up on social media. People are obsessing all over again with his iconic catchphrase, his “kick it up a notch” seasoning style, and those hyped-up studio audiences that cheered for garlic like it was a game-winning touchdown.

Emeril even jumped in on the fun himself, posting a hilarious reaction video where he joked about his sudden internet fame.

Honestly, it’s such a fun hit of pure ‘90s nostalgia. In a sea of chaotic social media trends, watching a guy kick garlic up a notch is the exact wholesome reset we all needed today!