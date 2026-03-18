Atlanta’s biggest 4th of July tradition needs your vote

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 04: Fotyen Tesfay crosses the finish line to win the Atlanta Peachtree Road Race 2023 in 30:43, wearing the adidas Takumi Sen 9 shoes, on July 04, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images for adidas)

Public voting is officially open for the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design! This is your chance to help select the official look for one of Atlanta’s most iconic Independence Day traditions.

The top finalist designs have been selected, but the ultimate winner will be decided by the fans. The chosen artwork will be featured on the coveted finisher shirts earned by tens of thousands of runners on July 4th. In keeping with tradition, the winning design will remain a secret until the first participants cross the finish line on race day.

Visit the official voting page to pick your favorite