Atlanta rated a top city for staycations

Everything is so expensive right now, which is why it’s a great time for staycations! Fortunately, WalletHub has ranked Atlanta one of the top cities for staying local, so hopefully that will help your bank account this summer.

WalletHub compared cities with data ranging from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs. You can find the full study here.

Best Cities for Staycations

Cincinnati, OH Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Honolulu, HI Chicago, IL St. Louis, MO Tampa, FL Salt Lake City, UT Atlanta, GA San Diego, CA

Worst Cities for Staycations