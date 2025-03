The Braves held their first 2025 workouts for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

I’m not sure how Blooper is going to feel about this, but the Atlanta Braves have a mascot specifically for spring training in Florida. And he is Florida-themed since their training takes place at CoolToday Park between Tampa and Fort Myers.

His name is “Palmer” and he looks like if Blooper were a palm tree. Check him out:

What do you think of Palmer? I’m a Blooper apologist, so I don’t think we need another mascot, but he is kind of cute!