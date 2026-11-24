Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry, a new concert film and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Peacock has announced that it will be the home of both The Eternal Sunshine Tour concert film and a behind-the-scenes documentary titled The Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour.

The documentary arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 11, while the concert film will debut on the platform a day later on Dec. 12.

The Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour finds cameras following Grande in the 30 days leading up to opening night of her sold-out return to the stage. It also follows Grande as she finishes up the last details on her eighth studio album, petal. A press release says the documentary gives "audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment."

Fans will get to experience a front-row seat to Grande's first tour in seven years with The Eternal Sunshine Tour concert film. The show "journeys through the collapse of her reality, a cosmic rebirth, a reconnection with her inner child, and the memories that shaped her. She transforms the Eternal Sunshine Tour into a cinematic celebration of healing, connection, and the music that has defined her life," according to an official description.

Both the documentary and the concert film are executive produced by Grande, Luga Podesta, Andrew Lerios and Christian Breslauer.

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