Over the past couple of years, a new component has become the norm to make the theatrical experience great: the themed popcorn bucket. From Barbie to Dune to Deadpool & Wolverine to Alien: Romulus, almost every major movie released seems to have a custom popcorn bucket. When Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning hits theaters next May Tom Cruise is bringing his signature flair to the concession stand with a specially designed popcorn bucket for the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The exclusive bucket, crafted in collaboration with the film’s creative team, features iconic imagery from the high-stakes franchise, including daring stunts and thrilling action sequences. Cruise, known for his hands-on approach and commitment to his projects, aimed to create a collectible item that fans could treasure beyond the theater experience. This unique piece will debut alongside the movie’s release, offering fans a fun way to celebrate the blockbuster’s epic conclusion.
Are custom popcorn buckets the new best thing about going to the movies?
