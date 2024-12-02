Are custom popcorn buckets the new best thing about going to the movies?

Are custom popcorn buckets the new best thing about going to the movies? NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: A view of Popcorn buckets served at Cinepolis Chelsea on November 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (Noam Galai/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

Over the past couple of years, a new component has become the norm to make the theatrical experience great: the themed popcorn bucket. From Barbie to Dune to Deadpool & Wolverine to Alien: Romulus, almost every major movie released seems to have a custom popcorn bucket. When Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning hits theaters next May Tom Cruise is bringing his signature flair to the concession stand with a specially designed popcorn bucket for the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The exclusive bucket, crafted in collaboration with the film’s creative team, features iconic imagery from the high-stakes franchise, including daring stunts and thrilling action sequences. Cruise, known for his hands-on approach and commitment to his projects, aimed to create a collectible item that fans could treasure beyond the theater experience. This unique piece will debut alongside the movie’s release, offering fans a fun way to celebrate the blockbuster’s epic conclusion.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on B98.5

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!