'Adults' dropping surprise prequel episode ahead of second season

(l-r) Owen Thiele as Anton, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Malik Elassal as Samir, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker in surprise prequel episode of 'Adults.' (Courtesy of FX)

The FX comedy series Adults is dropping a surprise prequel episode.

The show screened the episode, titled “Marathon Day,” to a sold-out crowd at the Tribeca Festival Thursday night. It focuses on the origin story of Jack Innanen’s character Paul Baker.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be,” said series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who also wrote the episode. “We love a good origin story, and we can’t wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker.”

The episode will be available to watch on July 31 on FX and Hulu at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT.

Adults, about a group of twenty-somethings living in New York, debuts its second season on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, Innanen revealed on the Tribeca red carpet that he turned down a role on the highly anticipated second season of Heated Rivalry. He was rumored to be in the running for the characters of either Troy Barrett or Wyatt Hayes.

While he didn't say which role he was offered, the Canadian actor told CBS Mornings, "I think it's such an incredible show, and it didn't work out. But I love Jacob [Tierney], I love everyone involved. I'm just, I'm excited to see what they do for the second season."

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