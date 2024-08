August 11th is 8/11, which is a big day for Georgia 811, a local non-profit. Abby Jessen sat down with Georgia 811 Director of Corporate Communications Megan Estes to discuss why it’s so important to call 811 before you dig and what all the organization does for you!

It’s free, it’s the law, and it keeps you safe to call before you dig! (Or you can put in an online ticket, of course).

Listen to the full interview at b985.com/community.