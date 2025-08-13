1, 2, 3 Let’s go...Taylor Swift reveals another countdown

Taylor Swift is back at it again with another countdown on her website. The countdown “expires” at 7pm tonight.
Taylor Swift announces new countdown for tonight at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/uut5hVs4nE— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2025
What could this mean?
is the taylor countdown for the podcast ep or r we thinking soemthing diff— nat! (@freakingnat) August 13, 2025
I thought the new countdown was to the podcast, but it’s Taylor, so who knows what unhinged things she has planned 💀 https://t.co/JboKmfFXYa— Adri (@lust_muffin) August 13, 2025
We know that the New Heights podcast featuring Taylor Swift will be released then. Could this be an engagement announcement?
Could Taylor finally bring Travis Kelce on the red carpet? (High key manifesting their first couple appearance at the MTV VMAs right here on Long Island.)
Could it be a single that drops from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’? Swifties are already “telling their bosses” about this!
Brb telling my boss I have to go home early since Taylor Swift put a magic orange door with a countdown on her website— halli ⸆⸉ 𓆙❤️🔥 (@inthevault_) August 13, 2025
Some Swifties believe that this countdown is hinting at ‘Karma’ (Taylor’s lost album.)
🚨| NEW COUNTDOWN ON TAYLORS WEBSITE WITH THE ERAS DOOR! pic.twitter.com/0Zg9IRU3q0— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 13, 2025
Whatever Taylor’s got cooking up tonight at 7pm, we are SAT and can’t wait to see what this ‘Showgirl’ is up to!