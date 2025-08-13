1, 2, 3 Let’s go...Taylor Swift reveals another countdown

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Swift announced her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl." (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift is back at it again with another countdown on her website. The countdown “expires” at 7pm tonight.

Taylor Swift announces new countdown for tonight at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/uut5hVs4nE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2025

What could this mean?

is the taylor countdown for the podcast ep or r we thinking soemthing diff — nat! (@freakingnat) August 13, 2025

I thought the new countdown was to the podcast, but it’s Taylor, so who knows what unhinged things she has planned 💀 https://t.co/JboKmfFXYa — Adri (@lust_muffin) August 13, 2025

We know that the New Heights podcast featuring Taylor Swift will be released then. Could this be an engagement announcement?

Could Taylor finally bring Travis Kelce on the red carpet? (High key manifesting their first couple appearance at the MTV VMAs right here on Long Island.)

Could it be a single that drops from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’? Swifties are already “telling their bosses” about this!

Brb telling my boss I have to go home early since Taylor Swift put a magic orange door with a countdown on her website — halli ⸆⸉ 𓆙❤️‍🔥 (@inthevault_) August 13, 2025

Some Swifties believe that this countdown is hinting at ‘Karma’ (Taylor’s lost album.)

🚨| NEW COUNTDOWN ON TAYLORS WEBSITE WITH THE ERAS DOOR! pic.twitter.com/0Zg9IRU3q0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 13, 2025

Whatever Taylor’s got cooking up tonight at 7pm, we are SAT and can’t wait to see what this ‘Showgirl’ is up to!