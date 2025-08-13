1, 2, 3 Let’s go...Taylor Swift reveals another countdown

Taylor Swift
'The Life of a Showgirl' FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Swift announced her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl." (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Tory

Taylor Swift is back at it again with another countdown on her website. The countdown “expires” at 7pm tonight.

What could this mean?

We know that the New Heights podcast featuring Taylor Swift will be released then. Could this be an engagement announcement?

Could Taylor finally bring Travis Kelce on the red carpet? (High key manifesting their first couple appearance at the MTV VMAs right here on Long Island.)

Could it be a single that drops from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’? Swifties are already “telling their bosses” about this!

Some Swifties believe that this countdown is hinting at ‘Karma’ (Taylor’s lost album.)

Whatever Taylor’s got cooking up tonight at 7pm, we are SAT and can’t wait to see what this ‘Showgirl’ is up to!

