Why many accident victims struggle to get fair compensation

Independent Contributor

Securing fair compensation after an accident is a tough task. The most common issue is that victims accept the initial low offer from the insurance company.

One reason why this happens so often is that an accident can quickly send you into financial distress. With lost wages and mounting hospital bills, any check may seem appealing. The only way to ensure a fair offer is to talk to a lawyer.

Why Do Insurance Companies Lowball You?

An insurance company adjuster's job performance is often measured by the amount of money they save their employer. As a result, they may:

Offer a low initial settlement

Question the severity of your injuries

Delay their responses to wear you down

Claim that some expenses are ineligible

Insurance companies are also more likely to make the initial offer right after your accident. They know that's when you're at your most vulnerable. Accepting this offer may mean settling for less compensation than you deserve.

The best way to protect victim rights is to contact a personal injury lawyer ASAP. An experienced personal injury lawyer in Greenville will provide all the guidance you need. They'll also negotiate for fair compensation on your behalf.

What Does Fair Compensation Mean?

Several key factors can influence accident compensation. Read on to learn more about the impact they have on full damages.

1. Medical Treatment

The severity of your injuries plays a key role in navigating fair compensation. Injuries that seem minor will result in lower settlements. However, many injuries get worse over time and may diminish your quality of life.

Regardless of how serious your injuries are, you should seek prompt treatment after the accident. Delaying medical care allows the insurance company to argue that your injuries weren't serious or were caused by something else.

2. Credible Witnesses

All attorneys look for consistent, unbiased testimony to support their version of events. Witnesses can help establish fault and corroborate existing evidence. Your attorney may also work with expert witnesses who can clarify issues like:

Financial damages

Medical evaluations

Accident reconstruction

3. Recovery Time

The time it takes for you to recover from injuries will also directly affect your compensation claim. Ideally, your attorney should wait until the treatment is fully complete to assess your damages.

Keep in mind that stress can lead to impaired healing. You may not be able to control how fast you heal, but you can prioritize your mental health. This is why delegating legal tasks to an expert can provide peace of mind.

4. Recordkeeping

Keeping your bills and receipts is essential for proving the financial impact of your accident. Beyond economic damages, you should document your non-economic losses, such as emotional distress. This may include:

Writing a personal journal

Taking photos of your injuries

Keeping daily activity logs

Protect Your Legal Rights Today!

The bottom line: securing deserved compensation can be a long process. Don't accept the first offer you get and contact an attorney to protect your rights. The above guide can be a starting point on your way to fair compensation.

Have you been in an accident recently? Keep reading our personal injury-related content to learn more about what to do in these situations!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.