Top tips and tools for producing educational videos

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You should make educational videos by planning your content with clear learning objectives and investing in quality audio and lighting. You should also use simple, effective editing tools and engage viewers with visuals and interaction.

A study by Zhang et al, published in Educational Research Review, found that active learning strategies in video learning significantly boost retention, comprehension, and transfer. This shows that creating engaging educational content can be highly effective, whether it's for the classroom or for B2B clients.

There's an art to creating excellent educational videos, though. These are our educational video production tips you should follow to get positive results.

Plan Your Content With Clear Learning Objectives

Before you start recording, think about what your audience needs to learn by the end of the video. The best educational videos are structured around clear and measurable objectives rather than broad topics.

Start by outlining key points and organizing them into a logical flow:

Introduction

Core concepts

Concise summary

You should also break down complex ideas into smaller and more digestible segments. It can be beneficial to do storyboarding, as this can help you visualize how each section will unfold on screen.

Should You Invest in Quality Audio and Lighting?

Poor audio and visuals can quickly drive viewers away. Consider investing in a dedicated microphone (such as a lavalier or USB condenser mic) to significantly improve clarity.

Pair this with proper lighting to enhance professionalism. Natural light is ideal, but there are also affordable ring lights or softbox kits that provide consistent results.

Clean audio and balanced lighting will make your videos more enjoyable to watch. They'll also build credibility and help your audience focus on the educational content rather than technical distractions.

Use Simple, Effective Editing Tools

Improving educational videos doesn't have to involve complicated educational video tools. There are beginner-friendly video editors that allow you to:

Trim mistakes

Add text overlays

Include visuals that reinforce your message

Be careful not to go overboard with the flashy effects, though; focus on clarity instead.

The following can help explain complex ideas more clearly:

Screen recordings

Diagrams

Callouts

Make sure your audience has a cohesive viewing experience by having consistent formatting, such as using the same fonts and color schemes.

Should You Engage Viewers With Visuals and Interaction?

Educational videos are most effective when they actively engage the viewer. You should incorporate visuals like:

Charts

Animations

On-screen examples

You can also ask questions throughout the videos or prompt viewers to pause and reflect on what they've learned. Quick summaries or checkpoints can reinforce retention, too.

If this all sounds like too much work for you, then there are professional educational video production solutions available. You can give them your concepts, and they'll carry out your wishes, which then frees up your time and resources.

Make Effective Educational Videos

Educational videos are great for explaining things that words can't. If they're done correctly, then they can significantly help with retention, which is vital if you want people to remember what you have to say.

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