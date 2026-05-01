The sweet rise of American candy through history

Independent Contributor

From the invention of candy corn in the 1800s, which has become a Halloween staple, to today's top-selling Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, American candy continues to delight all generations. Even those in the Colonial era treated themselves to simple sweets made from honey, molasses, and boiled sugar on special occasions. From those humble beginnings, the candy revolution birthed Whitman's chocolates in 1854 and the famous Hershey in 1900.

The National Confectioners Association reports that the American sweet tooth has produced $55 billion in candy sales in 2025. Once an elite treat, candy is now so ingrained in American celebrations and such a low-cost way for people to treat themselves that it's no surprise sales remain steady.

Where Does the History of American Candy Begin?

The rich enjoyed fruits and spices dipped in sugar in the early 18th century, and the first chocolate factory was established in 1765 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Commercial American candy sales began in the 1800s with delights such as the Gibraltar hard candies.

Why Did Candy Making in the USA Take Off So Well?

As the price of sugar fell, combined with the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, the American candy evolution began. Thanks to new mechanization, candy went from being a slow, handmade process that only produced small-scale delights for the elite to a mass-produced item using specialized machinery.

World War I also gave the history of candy in America a boost. The military gave soldiers chocolate rations, and the demand for them increased when soldiers returned home.

The next step in industrialization included automatic wrapping machines that made production and distribution easier to do on a national scale. Refrigeration techniques also helped to store and transport these chocolates without melting.

What Are the Most Popular American Candies?

The top-ranking American candy has been very consistent over the years. They include:

Resse's Peanut Butter Cups - considered #1

Snickers

Kit Kat

M&Ms

Twix

Hershey's Chocolate Bar

Sour Patch Kids

How Has It Evolved?

American confections once began with simple ingredients, such as molasses and expensive sugar. The industry expanded when making milk chocolate became more accessible, thanks to Milton Hershey's innovation.

Alternative sweeteners eventually came into the fold, such as corn syrup, when sugar was rationed during WWII. Other candies, such as candy corn and gummy bears, introduced in the 1890s, allowed Americans to expand their taste buds beyond chocolate. Today, there's a trend toward sour/fruity flavors, such as Sour Patch Kids.

Candy is no longer rationed, and you can find it on shelves from pharmacies to grocery stores. Thanks to sites like the best online candy store, you can access your favorite treats online.

Sweet Treats Are an American Staple

The humble beginnings of American candy gave way to a multi-billion-dollar industry where treats are everywhere. Enjoy eternally popular classics, such as peanut butter cups and Snickers bars. As you unwrap your favorite treat, remember that there was a time when it may have been rationed or not available at all unless you were rich.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.