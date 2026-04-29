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Small business financial mistakes you do not want to make

Small business financial mistakes you do not want to make

Financial mistakes common in small businesses include failing to meet tax obligations, not separating personal accounts, and poor cash flow management. Business owners sometimes undercut themselves by not selling at market rates, which hurts profits, despite making sales. With automation techniques and better budgeting, you can avoid these common stressors and survive the competition.

Over 20% of small businesses fail within the first year, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Factors from poor leadership to not studying market needs can compound poor budgeting and overspending. Luckily, there's software and professional outsourcing available to help.

Where Do Finances Fit in a Small Business Plan?

When creating a solid business plan, finances play a major role as you must analyze your projected profits and how you'll meet these financial goals. Owners should have a 3 to 5-year forecast and demonstrate how and when the business will become profitable.

Document your financial needs, especially if you're trying to raise capital from banks or venture capitalists. Among those needs are your initial startup costs.

What Are Common Financial Mistakes to Avoid?

One of the most common financial mistakes is mixing business and pleasure with accounts. From credit cards to savings, personal banking should be separate from business ones. Otherwise, your business taxes will be a headache and put your company at risk for IRS issues.

Study the market to ensure that you have a competitive product or service that people are willing to pay for. Even with business traction, you can lose out on real profit by having extremely low prices.

Experts advise people to have several months' worth of savings at home, and the same advice should be taken for your small business. After all, your company may have unexpected expenses from:

Property damage

Late-paying clients

Equipment failure

Sharply rising leases/rent

A reserve can cover you during slow revenue times or natural disasters that bring everything to a halt; a good example is how COVID affected companies.

How Can I Do Better Bookkeeping?

User-friendly technology has made it easier to use automated accounting that keeps things organized and easily trackable. Most people use QuickBooks, but there are other options, such as Wave and Xero. Automation can improve cash flow by sending out invoices and late-payment reminders to clients.

Instead of stressing out in April, monitor your budget monthly and make changes as necessary to avoid waste.

Even if you're a solo entrepreneur, don't hesitate to outsource help when needed. A major vendor to consider is Scottsdale Arizona bookkeeping services. With a professional accountant handling your bookkeeping, you can free up more time to handle other aspects of your business, from marketing to product development.

Don't Let Financial Mistakes Take Down Your Business

Being a business owner may come with a lot of freedom, but stress can be multiplied from common but preventable financial mistakes. Keep your personal and business money separate, competitively price your services, and take the time to create and stick to a real budget.

Don't forget that a professional accountant is always there to help you stay on top of things.

As you're counting your dollars, learn more small business tactics from other relevant content on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.