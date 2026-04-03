From motorcycles to RVs: How specialty towing protects your investment

Independent Contributor

The availability of specialty towing services helps RVs, motorcycles, and luxury vehicles avoid costly damage with safe and secure transport that a standard tow truck isn't equipped for. Thanks to special features and equipment like low-angle flatbeds, specialized hitches, and trained handlers, your custom vehicle is in good hands.

The tow truck market is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2033, according to Allied Market Research, and the need for specialized services is helping to lead the way. If you plan to take your family on an RV trip this summer, it's essential to know who to call in case of a breakdown.

Why Do I Need Specialty Towing?

If you get into a car accident or your car breaks down, you can call a regular tow truck, but they're built for average-sized vehicles. When it comes to transporting specialized vehicles such as low-clearance sports cars, luxury cars, RVs, and motorcycles, special equipment and professionals who know how to transport them are needed to avoid potential issues from cosmetic scratches to structural harm.

Just as you wouldn't take your Harley Davidson or Mercedes to any auto mechanic, but one who specializes in their unique factory parts, understanding these parts plays a role in safe transport.

Help prevent damage to the vehicle's:

Suspension

Forks

Fairings

Frame

Drive train

What Are Expert Towing Techniques?

These specialty towing trucks come with the ideal ramps, straps, and hitches for your ride, along with protected padding on straps at contact points. Wheel chocks secure the front wheel, and cradles on tilt-trays protect motorcycles.

Special hitches and trained operators can handle your motorhome or RV. Under-reach technology can lift the axle directly. In cases when the vehicle has overturned, a rotator crane can provide 360-degree rotation for recovery.

Hydraulic lifts and custom rigs can get that low-clearance luxury car off the road. Flatbed trailers help eliminate road contact to protect these delicate transmissions on cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Some towers can put these cars in enclosed trailers for extra protection.

Have a boat or an ATV? These special towers got you covered as well.

What Should I Look for in Special Towing Services?

A breakdown or accident with your motorhome or Ducati can happen at any time, so get the contact of a service with 24/7 operation, like Nguyen Towing, which provides fast towing services Lawrenceville. Like Nguyen Towing, any service you use should be licensed, insured, and have proven experience with these vehicles.

Specialized Towing Solutions Are Nearby

Taking care of a car involves many factors beyond cleaning and general maintenance. If you have a breakdown or an accident in certain vehicles, be mindful of the type of tow service you call to handle it. Luckily, there are specialty towing services near you to move your motorcycle, RV, ATV, boat, or low-clearance luxury vehicles.

Thanks to specialized equipment, padded straps, and an understanding of their various parts, your delicate or oversize vehicle can get where you need it to be so you can enjoy more rides soon.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.