The long-term financial benefits of investing in professional roof installation

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Professional roof installation provides homeowners with warranty protection, insulation, and favorable insurance coverage. Better insulation means lower energy usage, which means lower utility bills and a reduced likelihood. of destructive leaks or pest invasions.

A whopping 80% of roofing installation activity comes from home renovations and upgrades in an aging housing stock, according to IBISWorld. There are professional roofing contractors who specialize in different roofing materials, from metal to clay tiles, and can get the job done much faster and at a higher level than someone who's simply handy around the house.

Why Choose Professional Roof Installation Over DIY?

Attempting DIY roof repair or installation may reduce your roof installation cost upfront since you're doing your own labor, but it'll cost you more down the road. By not consulting with reliable roofing services in Lockport, IL, you may be missing out on better materials, such as metal, that require higher-level installation techniques.

A new roof is one of the best home value improvements you can make, so why risk losing out by adding a faulty one that may void your roof insurance or manufacturer's warranty? If you have a leaky or damaged roof after a storm, you may not be able to make a claim if the DIY work is linked to poor roof protection.

Plus, professional roof installation teams have their own insurance and liability coverage to provide workers'compensation in case of an accident. However, if you're doing your own roof work and have a fall, you have to eat that medical coverage and lose roof construction time.

What Are the Best Materials to Use?

Your climate and durability needs affect the best roofing material for your home. Asphalt shingles are still America's most-used roofing material, as they're easy to install and provide energy efficiency. However, you may also want to consider:

Metal

Clay

Slate

Concrete tiles

These long-lasting roofing materials mean fewer repairs over your lifetime and extra protection, such as fire-resistance. You can also enjoy styles such as metal standing seams vs metal shingles. Slate roofs come in a range of shades from purple to red, and are recyclable like metal.

Regarding durability, a metal roof can last about 40 to 80 years compared to an average lifespan of 20 years for asphalt shingles, according to State Farm. Slate can last even longer, so a roof specialist can help ensure you have a more structurally sound home to age in place or pass down to heirs.

What Are the Functional Requirements of a Roof?

Thanks to professional roof installation, you can ensure your home has the several levels of protection a strong roof should provide. These functions include:

Weather resistance

Prevent air transfer

Sound insulation

Pest prevention

Fire safety

Reduced maintenance needs

Strength and stability

Investment in Roofing Should Be a Priority for Homeowners

A professional roof installation is a worthy investment for any homeowner who doesn't want to keep making repairs and wants to avoid leaks and resulting damage, like mold. Protect your home structure from weather, pests, and air leaks to save money thanks to lower utility bills and better damage prevention.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.