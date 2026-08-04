Everyday road hazards that drivers tend to underestimate

Independent Contributor

Some common everyday road hazards are distracted drivers, wet roads after light rain, parking lots, and road construction zones. Changing sunlight conditions can also create issues for drivers on the road.

Most drivers are prepared for obvious road hazards like severe storms, icy roads, or heavy traffic, thanks to their driving experience. However, many collisions occur not due to these obvious road hazards, but hidden ones that drivers ignore or aren't aware of.

No matter how long you've been a driver, you need to become more aware of common road hazards that are so obvious that they are easily ignored. It will ensure you avoid collisions that could've been easily prevented.

Distracted Drivers Nearby

One of the greatest hazards on today's roads may not be the roadway itself but the behavior of other drivers. Nine people are killed every day on American roads due to distracted driving, according to the CDC.

A motorist who is looking at a phone, adjusting navigation, eating, or becoming distracted by passengers may fail to notice slowing traffic or changing road conditions. Even if you remain fully attentive, nearby distracted drivers can create unexpected situations.

Maintaining a safe following distance and scanning traffic ahead can provide valuable reaction time and help in handling road distractions.

Wet Roads After Light Rain

Many people assume heavy rain creates the greatest danger, but light rain can also make roads slippery.

When rain first begins to fall, it mixes with oil, dust, and debris that have accumulated on the pavement. This combination may temporarily reduce tire traction until heavier rainfall washes the roadway clean.

Reducing speed during the first part of a rainstorm can improve vehicle control.

Parking Lots

Parking lots often feel safer than public roads because vehicles move more slowly. However, the following create numerous opportunities for collisions:

Pedestrians

Shopping carts

Reversing vehicles

Drivers searching for parking spaces

Because many motorists relax their attention in parking lots, minor crashes frequently occur. Driving slowly and checking carefully when backing out of parking spaces can reduce these risks. Hire Colorado Springs crash lawyers in case you get into an accident in a parking lot or anywhere else.

Changing Sunlight Conditions

Bright sunlight can significantly affect visibility. Sun glare during sunrise or sunset may create unseen driving dangers as you aren't able to see:

Traffic signals

Pedestrians

Cyclists

Other vehicles

Even a few seconds of reduced visibility can increase the risk of an accident. Using sunglasses, keeping windshields clean, and slowing down when visibility is limited can help improve road safety.

Road Construction Zones

Construction areas introduce changing traffic patterns that require extra attention. The following road hazards may appear with little warning:

Temporary lane shifts

Uneven pavement

Reduced speed limits

Construction workers

New traffic signs

Drivers who continue at normal highway speeds may have less time to react. Following posted instructions and remaining alert helps protect both workers and other motorists.

Road Hazards That Create Common Driving Challenges

Everyday traffic risks are the most dangerous when it comes to driving, as they can be easily ignored. The road hazards mentioned above should be handled with extra care.

Please check out related articles on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.