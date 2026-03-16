Storm damage leaves trees down and thousands without power in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe weather moving through metro Atlanta has caused downed trees, road closures and widespread power outages across the region.

Emergency officials report a tree fell onto a structure on Summit Springs Drive in Sandy Springs, just south of the Chattahoochee River.

In Spalding County, emergency management officials say trees and downed power lines have been reported at Vaughn Road and Fayetteville Road as well as at County Line Church Road and Mudbridge Road.

Authorities also say Highway 92 in Spalding County is completely shut down between Bicycle Road and Vaughn Road because of large trees and power lines blocking the roadway.

In Coweta County, a tree was reported down across Highway 154 just north of Lower Fayette Road in Sharpsburg. Officials say the road remains passable northbound but is blocked southbound.

The number of power outages continues to climb across metro Atlanta.

Officials say the counties with the highest number of customers without power include Cherokee, Fulton, Gwinnett, Coweta and Clayton counties, each with more than 4,000 customers affected.

Cities heavily impacted include Austell, Hampton, Jonesboro and Newnan.

Overall, more than 30,000 people across metro Atlanta are without power, and about 55,000 customers statewide are in the dark.