Join us Saturday, December 2nd at 7PM on B98.5 for Pentatonix’s Holiday Music Special! They’ll be playing some of their own Christmas originals as well as their favorite Christmas classics that inspired them! They’ll also share some of their favorite holiday stories and memories.

>>LISTEN LIVE on 98.5FM, at b985.com, and in the B98.5 App!

Brought to you by Publix

©2023 Cox Media Group