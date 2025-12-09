Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Marowski Family

The Marowskis were nominated by their adult daughter who told us “my dad works so hard, day and night. and my mom has medical problems. They have always been there for everyone, from taking in family members to taking care of my grandparents. Now they took in my cousins, so they wouldn’t have to go into foster care. They have 3 girls they are now raising, they are both in their 60s , even though it gets busy at times they are always there for us when we need them and the girls always have what they need! I know they are struggling right now and could definitely use some help with Christmas coming for the girls. Please pick my parents, they really deserve some help and would greatly appreciate it!”

Click here for the Marowski family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

