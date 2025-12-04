Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Kilpatrick Family

Meet the Kilpatrick family: Kelli, Josh, 5-year old Porter and 2-year old Charlotte (lovingly know as Charlee). When Charlee was born, it didn’t take long for her parents to realize that something was affecting her medically. Tests revealed that she, a rare brain congenital condition that affects her development. Doctors told them she may never walk, talk or even basic life skills. Kelli left her job to care for Charlee and keep up with her many appointments and therapies. While this will make money VERY tight, they do not know what the future holds for Charlee. They would rather live with less and trust in God’s provision than have regrets. Despite doctor’s predictions Charlee has continued to thrive, loves being with people, and has met many milestones. She recently began to take her first steps in therapy. Anyone who knows Charlee just gravitates to her and just soaks up her love and snuggles. The Kilpatrick family would be immensely blessed by a “Merry Little Christmas” this year.

