Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Harlan Family

The Harlan family has struggled for the last few years, losing their home and moving into a motel as a family for four, with a 15-year-old and a 11-year-old. They are down to one car and are struggling to make ends meet, picking up extra work anywhere they can find it. The nominator told us “their kids are the most polite and nice kids. The family is a very respectable and I know a lot of other people would agree with me that they are a deserving families who need a little helping hand, like we all need sometimes.”

Click here for the Harlan family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

