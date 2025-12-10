Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Gayle Family

The Gayle family is small, with one daughter whose 14th birthday is the 21st. her mother tells us “with her birthday being so close to Christmas one always gets lost in the mix of things and as a single mother, I struggle just to make ends meet. We rarely have enough food for the week much less money to buy presents…I don’t know how to tell her she shouldn’t get excited for her birthday or Christmas.” Help us make this a birthday and Christmas to remember for the Gayle family.

The Gayle family’s register has been completed! You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group