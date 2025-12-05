Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Fairchild Family

Heather is a survivor of domestic abuse who left her abuser without funds or resources, taking her six children ranging in age from 7 to 18 years old. Heather is currently going to school working at a local food bank, where she gives back to our community. The nominator told us, “Heather is the most giving and caring person. She makes sure everyone else is taken care of before herself. She never asks for help. But I know she is in need of it. She is overwhelmed and drowning in legal fees from her divorce…I would love if our community could help lift her burden. She doesn’t think her kids will get much of a Christmas this year, but they really deserve the best one after everything they have been through this past year. Her kids have been through some major trauma and are trying to heal. I would love if the joy of the season could be sprinkled into their lives.”

Click here for the Fairchild family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

