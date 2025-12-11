Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Delcid Family

Faith is a hardworking, single mother striving to take care of her four children. She works multiple jobs to help provide for her family, two of whom have autism and other disabilities. It becomes quite costly to provide the care they need so between higher housing, food and other costs, it is difficult to provide the children with the gifts they deserve. Our nominator told us “I have tried to help her family in the past when I can, but times are hard on most of us these days. Faith is a great mother and goes above and beyond to anything necessary to provide for her children. They all deserve a very merry Christmas, even if it might be the only one they ever experienced.”

The Delcid family’s registry has been completed! You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

