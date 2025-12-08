Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Brown Family

The three Brown children, ages 14, 10 and 8, were adopted by their grandmother after they escaped a domestic violence situation with their mother, who tells us that she “fell into addiction and allowed my mother to adopt my children.” As a single grandmother on disability, who recently wrecked her car, she still goes above and beyond for the children. The mother of the children, who nominated them said “If anyone deserves help this Christmas, it is this precious family. Please, help my mother. She does not even have a Christmas tree… I know she will do whatever it takes to make sure they have a great Christmas, but I want to see that my mother does as well, as she is a wonderful grandmother/mother to my Children. All of my kids have mental health issues and suffer from PTSD from the abuse and my son is autistic. He is obsessed with seals, it is the sweetest thing. And my girls are total divas, loving all things girl. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and I hope you have a very happy holiday season!!”

Click here for the Brown family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

