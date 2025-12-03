Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Bramlet Family

The Bramlets are a large, multi-generational family who prioritize caring for each other. They have two grandchildren, ages 2 and 4, along with their 24-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son who has autism. Their 24-year-old daughter was born with a heart condition and needed open heart surgery at the age of three months, she has also been diagnosed with cerebral palsy , a chromosome disorder and hearing loss. Since 2000, the hospital has been a second home to the Bramlet family. Between medical bills and basic needs, they have little left to give their grandchildren a Merry Christmas this season. Help the Bramlets by fulfilling their wish list!

Click here for the Bramlet family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group