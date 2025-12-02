Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Blackburn Family

The Blackburn family consists of five children ranging from 2 to 14 years old and single mom, Shelby. Last year Shelby was in two car accidents that caused a major changes and disruption in their lives. She works full time and still seems to maintain her home life with no transportation. This family deserves a miracle-they keep going each and every day, without complaint. The nominator told us, “I have never met another human so deserving of such a blessing. She is always volunteering at her church and staying as busy as she can to make sure her kids get the things in life they deserve. She is facing eviction and this would be the blessing she needs to remind her of what a great mother and person she has been.”

Click here for the Blackburn family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click here for more Merry Little Christmas!

