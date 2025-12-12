Merry Little Christmas 2025: The Abbott Family

A week and an half after the birth of her third child via c-section, Jill became a single mom. The Abbott family’s oldest child, 4-year-old Thomas, is a Type 1 Diabetic. The nominator told us that Jill “has had to care for the kids, dealing with blood sugar coverage that wakes her at night and newborn who also keeps her from a good sleep, while also recovering from her c-section surgery.” Jill has done everything she can to get her kids on programs so they receive healthcare and food in a very short time. The Abbott family also lost their two senior dogs earlier this year and the boys are mourning their loss and miss them daily. The nominator also said, “she is a good woman, a fantastic mom, and a person that deserves a little GOOD in her life in a time of darkness for her. She is doing all she can to provide for her kids right now, to give them a Christmas they deserve that right now looks so dreary. She just really wants her children to have a good Christmas which without assistance they will not have much, but with her belief in God and Jesus, the kids will learn what true meaning of Christmas is that it’s not about the gifts, but about love and faith. An amazing woman holding it together to keep her family happy and safe.

The Abbott family’s registry has been completed! You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

