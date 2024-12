The Ruiz family is living with friends at the moment after Tere (the mother) lost her job due to a surgery and complications. Her daughters, a 6-year old and 15-year old are in need of basic items this holiday season while the family does their best to get back on their feet.

Click here for the Ruiz-Loredo family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

