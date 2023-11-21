Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Snyder Family

Heather is a single mom who lost her job a few months back. She’s doing everything she can to make ends meet. Currently Heather does part-time delivery services, but it just isn’t enough. She’s been working hard to bring in additional income but with the current economy, it’s difficult and there are things her children need. Her heart hurts, wishing she could provide for her children when she’s struggling. Due to the age of her four amazing kids, all between the ages of 6 months and 5-years-old, it’s difficult for them to understand the situation that they’re currently facing. Besides wants, they need coats, clothes, shoes, socks, and educational toys.

Click here for the Snyder family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click for more on Merry Little Christmas

