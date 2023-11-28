Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Smith Family

The Smith family has had a tough year. They lost their home due to an increase in rent and their car broke down not long after. Mom, Holly, is a dental hygiene student who is struggling to pay for school tuition and boards review. Things have gotten to the point where they are having to decide between paying bills or buying groceries. The kids are in need of things like new coats this winter, but it just doesn’t seem possible to buy them right now. Her kids have been so amazing and resilient through this hard time and it would mean the world if they would be able to have a Christmas.

Click here for the Smith family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click for more on Merry Little Christmas

