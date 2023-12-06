Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Richardson Family

The Richardson family is in need of some Christmas joy. Brittani and Stephen are small business owners in Flowery Branch. Sometimes, when owning your own business, things arise and happen that are out of your control, and a few of those have come up this year. These things have made budgets very tight and at times it’s difficult to only be able to provide the necessities. As parents of two awesome kids, it’s difficult to be unable to provide for the family. This family is always willing to give to others as much as they can and are a pillar of their community. Their son, Hudson, just turned six and does not understand why Santa does not bring him as many gifts as he brings other little boys and girls. Their daughter is always so understanding, but as a parent you know down deep it hurts her too. It would be amazing to see them receive a little back this Christmas.

Click here for the Richardson family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click for more on Merry Little Christmas

