Merry Little Christmas 2023: The McClendon Family

The Mclendon’s have had a rough few years. Leslie has been taking care of her grandchildren ever since her daughter passed away a few years back. Her oldest grand-daughter is in special classes for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and occasionally needs a little special attention. This year, on Halloween morning they were in a car accident and have been borrowing cars from family members until they’re able to get new transportation. Leslie works and does everything she can to support her grandbabies, but it can be difficult. Merry Little Christmas would be a wonderful way to brighten their spirits and lighten a bit of the load this holiday season.

Click here for the McClendon family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

