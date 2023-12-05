Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Laudicina family

The Laudicina family has been through so much with both the grandmother, Judy, and one sister, Frances, being diagnosed with cancer. All four sisters have been helping take care of their mother and each other’s children during these stressful times, but resources are wearing thin. Most likely none of the four children in the family will have a Christmas this year. It’s been difficult for the family to plan events or holidays together without having to consider doctor and chemotherapy appointments. The recovery process from treatments has stolen so much of their family time together. With so much focus on illness, the Laudicinas are hoping to spend a few days relaxing and just enjoying one another this holiday season. Seeing the excitement on the children’s faces on Christmas would be wonderful after such a difficult year.

Click here for the Laudicina family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click for more on Merry Little Christmas

©2021 Cox Media Group