Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Latham Family

The Latham Family has four children ages 17, 14, 6 and 4 months. The 4-month-old was recently in the hospital with RSV and other viruses, and had a rough start to life in the NICU. The mother suffered severe complications during the birth resulting in a very large hospital bill. Currently both parents drive from Atlanta to Newnan every day for a friend to help with childcare so that the baby is not exposed to viruses in a traditional daycare setting. The friend who nominated this family told us “they are sad, stressed, and struggling but with a smile and always being nice. The mom is a school bus driver and takes 3 of her kids to work with her at 4am every morning. They could use a Merry Christmas!”

Click here for the Latham family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

