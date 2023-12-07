Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Kocsis Family

The Kocsis family is very hard working, kind, loving, and they deserve a break. They lost their home during Covid, and almost 2 years later are still trying to find one! Thankfully they were able to stay with Cory’s mom after months of going back and forth between hotel rooms and campgrounds. Cory just got an awesome promotion at work into management, however, since he and mom, Wendy, worked in the same place, she had to leave her job and is having a hard time finding somewhere to accommodate the hours she can work because of the 4 kids and one car. These 2 people are incredible. No matter what the universe throws at them, they start each day with a smile and do whatever it takes to make sure their children are happy, feel loved, and have what they need. This family definitely deserves a Merry Little Christmas!

Click here for the Kocsis family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click for more on Merry Little Christmas

