Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Hendricks Family

The Hendricks family has had a bit of a rough time the past few years. The father, Nick, was in a single car accident on 10/16/2020. He was life flighted to Grady Trauma Center, where he had multiple surgeries to repair crushed feet and his left leg, spending 3 total weeks in that hospital. He was not able to work for 2 years during his physical therapy, and has only started back to work several months ago. They had to give up their home and move in with relatives. Wife and mother, Dana, cared for Nick while he was bedridden and kept the family together. She has given her heart and soul, and done without for herself for the sake of her husband and their three amazing kids. Any help for them would give some amazing encouragement and would be uplifting for their family.

All gifts on the Hendricks registry have been purchased. You can still send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

