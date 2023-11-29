Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Dodson Family

The Dodson family is in need of a little extra holiday cheer this year. Rebecca is a single mom who has recently been displaced due black mold in the home she was renting. The mold took over many areas of the home and caused both her and her son to get sick. Rebecca then lost her job because of missed work when she was sick from the mold. She is working hard to get out of the situation, but even a little help this Christmas would go a long way. Her son, Jordan, is an amazing young man. He excels at school and on the football field. He’s staying with a relative for now while Rebecca works on finding a new home. He’s been the best you could ask for through the situation. Both Rebecca and Jordan truly deserve a Merry Little Christmas.

Note: Jordan never asks for much, and our friends at Breda Pest Management are covering the cost of clothes for him. The big thing he has asked for is an Xbox series X, so their Amazon wish list ONLY has the Gift Card Fund so that Rebecca can put that toward an Xbox Series X.

Click here for the Dodson family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

